Swansea's Bartley set for six-week absence
Swansea City will be without defender Kyle Bartley for up to six weeks after the defender tore a meniscus in his knee during a recent training session.
The former Arsenal centre-back has featured nine times in all competitions for Garry Monk's side this season, but now requires surgery following the setback.
"Bartley will undergo an operation on Thursday with the hope of being back in contention for selection six weeks later," read a statement on Swansea's website.
Monk has, however, been boosted by the return to training of forward Marvin Emnes following a hamstring problem.
