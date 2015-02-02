Swansea's Gomis rules out deadline day move

The France international has regularly been linked with a move away from the Liberty Stadium after a frustrating start to his time at the Premier League club.

Gomis was largely restricted to substitute appearances after joining the Welsh outfit as a free agent in June until leading scorer Wilfried Bony joined Manchester City last month.

He has started all six of the club's fixtures since the turn of the year - when Ivory Coast international Bony initially departed for Africa Cup of Nations duty.

West Ham and Arsenal were among the clubs linked with a move for the 29-year-old former Lyon frontman, but Gomis revealed on Monday that he is happy to stay at the club after holding talks with manager Garry Monk.

He tweeted: "I have decided to stay with Swansea. I wanted to share this with you before the end of the transfer window. It's the best choice for me.

"Even if i was sad before because I didn't play a lot. Now everything is different.I believe in this team and his project.

"I have spoken with the coach and I have his confident (sic) and he has mine. I am lucky to play and live to Swansea."