Swaziland 2 Djibouti 1 (8-1 agg): Hlatjwako books date with Nigeria

Swaziland will face Nigeria in the second round of World Cup qualifying after finishing the job against Djibouti.

Sandile Hlatjwako scored twice as Swaziland booked a tie against Nigeria in the second round of Africa's World Cup qualifying tournament by beating Djibouti 2-1 in the second leg to wrap up an 8-1 win on aggregate.

Attacker Hlatjwako netted both his goals in the first half, either side of Mohamed Issa Liban's strike for visitors Djibouti. 

Having secured a comprehensive victory over two legs, Swaziland now face Nigeria, with the winners progressing to the final group stage in the bid to reach Russia in 2018.

After romping to a 6-0 victory in the away first leg, only an unbelievable turnaround would have denied the home side a place in the next round and they made no mistake in Lobamba.

In the first leg, Mthunzi Mkhontfo had broken the deadlock shortly before the interval, before a second-half blitz all but sealed the tie for Swaziland.

Sabelo Ndzinisa, Phumlani Dlamini, second-leg hero Hlatjwako, Tony Tsabedze and Mcolisi Lukhele were all on target, with Nigeria now set to represent a far sterner test of their credentials.