Switzerland and Denmark U21s both win

Denmark responded to their opening loss to Switzerland with goals from exciting teenager Christian Eriksen and Nicolai Jorgensen securing a 2-1 victory over Belarus that put the hosts into second place level on three points with their opponents.

The Swiss got off to a flying start in Aalborg with Frei netting in the first minute after latching on to a ball over the top of the defence and striking it first time.

They had several more chances before Emeghara added a second in the 40th, his left-footed effort bouncing over the line despite a touch from goalkeeper Haraldur Bjornsson.

The Danes were seeking to get their tournament back on track in Aarhus but again fell behind when Belarus's Dmitri Baga coolly rounded goalkeeper Mikkel Andersen for a simple finish.

A minute later the Danes were level after forward Jorgensen was blocked and the referee gave a penalty. Eriksen's spot-kick was saved but the ball rebounded into his path and the relieved young playmaker gratefully rolled it home for the equaliser.

Jorgensen got on the scoresheet himself in the second half when he drifted in from the left wing past several defenders before curling the ball in at the far post after 71 minutes.

Switzerland have six points ahead of Denmark and Belarus on three with Iceland bottom after two defeats. The Swiss face Belarus on Saturday when Denmark play Iceland.