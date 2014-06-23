Switzerland not a one-man team, insists Shaqiri

Switzerland have one win and one defeat from their opening two matches, with Shaqiri unquestionably the biggest name in Ottmar Hitzfeld's squad.

But the Bayern Munich winger is the reluctant focus of media attention and hit back at criticism of his performances on Sunday.

Elaborating on those comments at a media conference on Monday, Shaqiri said: "I am satisfied with my performance.

"(But) one must not expect me to decide the games alone. The team needs me, I need the team.

"I do not care what is written about me. It is not all dependent on me. It annoys me.

"I can not dribble from the back to the front. We are Switzerland, not Spain, not Brazil. Switzerland needs to be successful as a team."

Switzerland meet Honduras in their final Group E fixture on Wednesday and need to better Ecuador's result against France to be sure of their progression.