Switzerland plotting revenge in under-21 final

The last time the teams met at this level was in a play-off for the 2009 tournament in Sweden, which Spain won 4-3 on aggregate with an extra-time Raul Garcia strike in the second leg.

The Swiss, who are chasing their first European Under-21 Championships title, have won all of their four games at the tournament and will again provide formidable opposition for Spain.

But if Switzerland are to become the first team to win the trophy without conceding a goal, Timm Klose and his fellow defenders will have to shackle Spain's Adrian Lopez.

The striker scored twice as the Spanish came from behind to beat Belarus 3-1 in their semi-final, and his five goals have made him top scorer at the tournament.

Competing with Lopez for the Golden Boot is Switzerland's Admir Mehmedi. Dropped after the opening game against Denmark, he returned to score three in two matches, including the only goal in the semi-final victory over the Czech Republic.

Switzerland's solid defence provides a platform for their counter-attacking football, with Mehmedi and Xherdan Shaqiri content to drop deep to pick up the ball and fashion attacks.

In contrast, the Spaniards have tended to emulate their senior side, dominating possession for long periods before upping the tempo with razor sharp attacking moves.

Though not as watertight as the Swiss defence, the Spanish have only conceded two goals in the tournament so far.

If the Swiss score first, though, an intriguing contest awaits as the unstoppable force of Lopez and the Spanish attack meet the hitherto immovable object of the Swiss defence.