Switzerland relaxed for France clash, says Inler

The Swiss opened their FIFA World Cup campaign with a 2-1 win over Ecuador but needed a stoppage-time strike from Haris Seferovic to triumph in the Group E contest after trailing 1-0 at the break.

France are Switzerland's next opponents with top spot in Group E on the line and Inler said his team are in a much better mental state ahead of the clash in Salvador.

"We were a little nervous in the first game and the start wasn't easy because Ecuador were playing very well," the midfielder said at a press conference on Thursday.

"After that great victory over Ecuador we believe in ourselves and we know that we need to be more relaxed.

"I think the whole team is more relaxed right now but France will be or next challenge, a next final and we want to play a good match."

Ottmar Hitzfeld's Swiss side started Brazil 2014 as the world's sixth-ranked team, 11 spots ahead of France, but Inler remains wary of Switzerland's neighbours.

The 29-year-old skipper will again anchor his team's midfield, where he is likely to come up against one of France's top players Paul Pogba, who he knows plenty about from their clashes in Italy's Serie A.

"I have talked about Paul Pogba many times and I always say the same. He is huge talent and he is still young," Inler said.

"We've met sometimes before when I played against Juventus (for Napoli). He is a pleasant guy, we talked a little bit and he really is an important player to the French team.

"It's sure to be another tough match."

Switzerland have not beaten France since a friendly in 1992, although their past three games, which have all been competitive fixtures, have ended level.

In two World Cup qualifiers in 2005, Switzerland claimed a 0-0 draw in Paris and were then held 1-1 at home by the French, while at Germany 2006, another scoreless stalemate occurred.

But the two teams that start on Friday are set to be widely different, meaning history could count for very little at the Itaipava Arena Fonte Nova.