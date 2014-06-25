Switzerland set to turn to Schar and Drmic

After copping a 5-2 hiding at the hands of France in Salvador, Switzerland will enter their Group E fixture against Honduras knowing they need a better result against the Central Americans than Ecuador achieve versus the French to reach the round of 16.

Switzerland (three points, -2 goal difference) sit just behind second-placed Ecuador (three, 0), while France (six, +6) need just a draw to ensure they advance from Group E and Honduras (zero, -4) retain a slim hope of progressing.

According to the Swiss media, Switzerland coach Ottmar Hitzfeld will turn to Schar and Drmic for the vital fixture at the Arena Amazonia in Manaus.

Basel's Schar will replace Steve von Bergen in central defence, after the latter sustained facial fractures in the loss to France, while Drmic looks likely to start up front instead of Haris Seferovic, who was largely ineffective in Switzerland's second group game.

Seferovic attempted just two shots against France and failed to test Hugo Lloris in goal.

Drmic started against Ecuador and after scoring 17 goals in 33 games for Nuremberg last season, the 21-year-old could be recalled on Wednesday.

The Swiss media do not expect Blerim Dzemaili, who scored after coming off the bench against France, to replace Valon Behrami in central midfield.