Sydney FC 3 Perth Glory 0: Premiers into final with video assistance

A-League premiers Sydney FC eased into the Grand Final thanks to a 3-0 win over Perth Glory, with the video assistant referee system (VARs) very much to the fore at the Allianz Stadium.

Sydney finished the season having dominated all-comers, suffering a solitary defeat and collecting a record haul of 66 points.

Any fears Graham Arnold's men might not take their imperious form into the post-season campaign were assuaged when Joshua Brillante fired a stunning long-range opener into the top corner after 21 minutes.

It was almost two when Rhyan Grant and captain Alex Brosque combined for a wonderful flowing passing move, but Liam Reddy saved well from Bobo.

The A-League rolled out VARs mid-season but the system did not bring the intended clarity in the 37th minute.

Sydney centre-back Jordy Buijs bustled forward on a solo run to score but an offside flag interrupted his celebrations. Replays showed Bobo to have blocked defender Duno Djulbic as he moved in to challenge Buijs but the video official overturned the on-field decision and awarded the goal, much to Perth's fury.

Filip Holosko headed home in first-half stoppage time, with a VARs call over-ruling another offside decision, while Reddy was fortunate not to be punished for an altercation with the goalscorer in the aftermath as tempers boiled over.

The Glory keeper thwarted substitute Bernie Ibini-Isei twice in quick succession and Bobo shot wastefully wide, but Sydney's home final had long since been secured.