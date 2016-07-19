Sydney FC announce Vukovic deal

Just hours after his departure from Melbourne Victory was confirmed, arch-rivals Sydney FC have announced the capture of Danny Vukovic.

The former Victory shot-stopper sought a release from Victory on personal grounds as he sought a move back to his hometown Sydney, where he was announced as Graham Arnold's latest capture on a two-year deal.

Sydney will be Vukovic's fifth A-League club, having played for the Central Coast Mariners, Wellington Phoenix, Perth Glory and Victory, bringing a wealth of experience to the side and a welcome challenger to Vedran Janjetovic for the club's number one spot.

"I feel privileged to have the chance to join Sydney FC and return to my home city at this point in my life," Vukovic said via Sydney's official club website.

"I'm extremely excited to be joining one of Australia’s iconic football clubs and am looking forward to getting started.

"I want to test myself and the competition for places and professionalism on offer at Sydney FC is second to none.

"Vedran is a fantastic goalkeeper, I believe we can push each other to our peak, and I’m eager to start training with him and working with head goalkeeping coach John Crawley.

"Coming back to my home city is also a huge boost for me and my family for other personal reasons which will help me to perform at my best."

Vukovic is an A-League and FFA Cup winner and coach Arnold was delighted to secure a player of his talent and experience.

"With the acquisition of Danny Vukovic we now have two of the best goalkeepers in Australia on our books and I’m sure the competition for places between the pair will bring out the best in both," he said.