Szczesny aiming for Serie A title on Roma return

Wojciech Szczesny is targeting winning the Serie A title with Roma this season, having returned to the club on loan from Arsenal.

The Polish goalkeeper has completed another temporary move to Italy, having made 34 league appearances for the Rome club last term.

And, despite finishing second some 11 points behind champions Juventus in May, Szczesny is hopeful of going the distance in 2016-17.

"The only goal I have is the Scudetto," he told Roma TV.

"We had a great second half of the last season, but when you play for a big club you always have to aim to win the title.

"I don't want to think about who the favourites are, we've shown we can play at a high level for a long time."

Roma also have designs on progressing in the Champions League, though they were handed a tough draw against Porto in the play-off round.

"The Champions League? It's a competition in which we want to do well against the best teams in Europe," Szczesny added. "We hope to qualify and do our best."