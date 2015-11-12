Szczesny to decide future after Euros

On-loan Roma goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny has revealed he will decide his future after Euro 2016.

The Arsenal keeper is on a season-long loan deal in Rome after dropping down the pecking order at the Emirates Stadium.

Roma do not have an option to make his move to the Italian capital permanent but they have expressed their desire to keep the Poland international.

And while Szczesny is enjoying a spell in the first-team, he is willing to be patient.

"I can't imagine myself with other English teams," he said to przegladsportowy.pl.

"I love Arsenal but things are great at Roma as I have the faith of the coach, my teammates and the fans.

"I will decide my future after the Euros, though being starter at the runners-up in Italy is better than being on the bench in England.

"Leaving was difficult, but I didn’t want to be a backup. Even [Arsene] Wenger thought it was better for me to play and I trust him."

Roma are third in the Serie A after 12 games, one point behind Fiorentina and Inter.