Szczesny talks up Chambers impact
Wojciech Szczesny has been impressed with the speed at which Calum Chambers has adapted to life at Arsenal.
Teenager Chambers made the move to the Emirates Stadium from Southampton in the close-season, and his form for his new club has resulted in him earning a place in Roy Hodgson's senior England setup.
Chambers started both of England's recent Euro 2016 qualifiers, and club-mate Szczesny feels the 19-year-old has demonstrated his quality with Arsenal.
The Polish goalkeeper told the club's official website: "It is a strange one because I would imagine that to be very successful at 19 you need to be massively confident, maybe overconfident at times.
"But Calum isn't - he's very humble, very quiet and he shows his confidence on the pitch. It is a massive quality because he looks very comfortable, whether you play him at right-back or centre-back.
"He is comfortable on the ball, he is comfortable defending and he is very strong as well. He has been a massive signing.
"The pressure was on him as well because he was 19, he came to a big club and he went straight into the starting XI but he has been coping very well."
