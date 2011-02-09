Taarabt open to Old Trafford move

The 21-year-old has set the Championship alight this season and was recently handed the captaincy by Rangers manager Neil Warnock as a reward for his scintillating performances that have helped the Super Hoops to the top of the table.

And it seems the Moroccan's form in the Championship has not gone unnoticed by the big guns in the Premier League, with the ex-Tottenham Hotspur youngster claiming talks have already begun with Sir Alex Ferguson's Red Devils - a week after claiming his agent was in talks with Real Madrid.

"Nothing is official yet," Taarabt said in The People. "I had discussions about my transfer after my performance against Coventry.

"I'm ready to go to Manchester United. We'll see later in the season, as I'm hoping to reach the promotion target with my current club QPR.

"I like England, so I am not against the idea of continuing my career at United."

Taarabt first arrived in England at the age of 17 but failed to live up to the hype at White Hart Lane, after being dubbed the 'new Zidane' in France.

And after rebuilding his career under Warnock's tutelage in the Championship over the last two seasons, Taarabt reckons the time could be right to move on to one of England's bigger clubs.

Newcastle United were reported to have launched a £5 million bid to take him to St. James' Park last month, but United, Liverpool and Arsenal are all believed to be keeping tabs on the situation.

By James Martini