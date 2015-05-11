Tabarez names preliminary Copa America squad

Uruguay coach Oscar Tabarez has named two inexperienced strikers in his 27-man preliminary squad for the Copa America as he aims to make up for the absence of Luis Suarez.

Barcelona forward Suarez will miss the tournament because of the nine-match international suspension he received for biting Italy's Giorgio Chiellini at last year's World Cup.

Paris Saint-Germain's Edinson Cavani is likely to shoulder the goalscoring burden for the defending champions in Suarez's absence, but Tabarez has also offered Bordeaux's Diego Rolan and Jonathan Rodriguez - on loan at Benfica from Penarol - the chance to impress.

Rodriguez has just five caps to his name while Rolan has played six times for his country.

Juventus defender Martin Caceres and Southampton attacking midfielder Gaston Ramirez have been omitted from the squad due to injury.

Uruguay will convene on May 25 to begin their preparations for the tournament before the squad is trimmed to 23 players on or before June 1.

Tabarez's men, who beat Paraguay in 2011 final, take on Guatemala at the Estadio Centenario in Montevideo on June 6 in their final friendly before departing for Chile.

Drawn in Group B, Uruguay get their campaign under way against Jamaica in Antofagasta on June 13. The 15-time winners then meet Argentina three days later before facing Paraguay on June 20.

Squad in full:

Goalkeepers: Rodrigo Munoz (Libertad), Fernando Muslera (Galatasaray) Martin Silva (Vasco da Gama)

Defenders: Matias Aguirregaray (Estudiantes), Sebastian Coates (Sunderland), Mathias Corujo (Universidad de Chile), Jorge Fucile (Nacional), Jose Gimenez (Atletico Madrid), Diego Godin (Atletico Madrid), Alvaro Pereira (Estudiantes), Maximiliano Pereira (Benfica) Gaston Silva (Torino), Emiliano Velazquez (Getafe)

Midfielders: Egidio Arevalo (Tigres), Giorgian De Arrascaeta (Cruzeiro), Walter Gargano (Napoli), Alvaro Gonzalez (Torino),

Nicolas Lodeiro (Boca Juniors), Camilo Mayada (River Plate), Guzman Pereira (Universidad de Chile), Cristian Rodriguez (no club) Carlos Sanchez (River Plate)

Forwards: Edinson Cavani (Paris Saint-Germain), Abel Hernandez (Hull City), Jonathan Rodriguez (Benfica), Diego Rolan (Bordeaux), Cristian Stuani (Espanyol).