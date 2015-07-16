Tah joins Leverkusen from Hamburg

Bayer Leverkusen have signed promising young centre-back Jonathan Tah from Hamburg.

Leverkusen made the announcement on Thursday, with the Germany U19 captain penning a contract through to June 2020.

The 19-year-old is Leverkusen's third signing of the Bundesliga off-season, following the arrival of former Freiburg striker Admir Mehmedi and Kyriakos Papadopoulos' permanent switch from Schalke.

"I am happy that I am here now. Bayer 04 is a super club and I believe that I can take the next step here," Tah said via Leverkusen's official website.

"Some of the team I already know. I am sure that I will settle quickly."

Tah spent the 2014-15 season on loan at German second-tier outfit Fortuna Dusseldorf, where he made 23 appearances in 2.Bundesliga.

"Jonathan Tah is a very talented central defender who collected important match practice in the last season at Fortuna Dusseldorf and proved himself as a pillar of his team," said sporting director Rudi Voller.

"His commitment is a great investment in the future, but Jonathan has the class to help us immediately. There were many clubs that had interest in him, so we are pleased that he has chosen to play for Bayer 04 Leverkusen."