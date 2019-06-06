Real Madrid consider move for 'Japanese Messi' who trained at La Masia

Kubo spent four years in Barcelona's La Masia academy and scored 74 goals in 30 games at the age of 12.

However, he was forced to return to Japan after the Catalan side were found guilty of breaching regulations regarding signing minors.

Since then, the now-18-year-old has been nicknamed the 'Japanese Messi' (nope, never heard that one before) on account of his slight build, low centre of gravity and darting style.

His talent has also drawn attention from Pep Guardiola at Manchester City, according to the report.

Guardiola was manager of Barcelona's first team when Kubo joined La Masia.

The teenager has scored four goals and assisted four more in 13 games for Tokyo so far this season.

