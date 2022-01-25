Tam Courts’ Dundee United need to be at best to overcome Ross County – Liam Fox

Liam Fox insists Dundee United will have to be at their best to overcome Ross County at Tannadice on Wednesday night.

The Terrors have taken four cinch Premiership points from six against the Staggies after a 1-0 home win in October and a 1-1 draw in the Highlands in November.

Assistant manager Fox admits the Tayside outfit will be confident following their 2-1 Scottish Cup victory over Kilmarnock at Rugby Park on Saturday – their first win after six straight defeats in the league.

However, he expects another night of graft for Tam Courts’ men to get much-needed points against Malky Mackay’s side, who are four points behind United in 10th place.

Fox told DUTV: “Ross County are a good side. The two games we have had with them this season have been very, very close.

“We came out on top in the first one and they scored a late equaliser in the second one.

“But they have a very, very good, experienced manager who has been over the course and has had successful teams.

“They have some very good individual players so we are aware that we will need to be at it to take anything from the game.”

After a trip down to Ayrshire in the cup, Fox looks forward to the backing of the fans at Tannadice.

He said: “The fans have been absolutely magnificent, especially the away fans, they have been really good, they make a lot of noise and it is massively appreciated by the players and staff.

“Every fan just wants to see a team on the pitch who are giving their absolute all for the club, running and fighting, battling and scrapping.

“That is our responsibility to them but their support is very much welcome.”