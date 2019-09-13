Tanguy Ndombele likely to return for Tottenham

Tottenham should be boosted by the return of several players for the visit of Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday.

Record signing Tanguy Ndombele was back in training this week after a thigh problem and will hope to start.

Fellow summer recruit Ryan Sessegnon (hamstring) is available alongside Eric Dier (hip) and Kyle Walker-Peters (hamstring), but Davinson Sanchez is a doubt with an ankle injury.

Argentina internationals Giovani Lo Celso and Juan Foyth are definitely sidelined too with hip and ankle problems respectively.

Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson will assess Scott Dann and James McArthur.

Centre-back Dann missed the 1-0 win over Aston Villa with a hand issue but could return, while midfielder McArthur will be checked for an unspecified injury.

Defender Martin Kelly (groin) remains sidelined as does striker Connor Wickham.

Tottenham provisional squad: Lloris, Gazzaniga, Aurier, Dier, Alderwerield, Vertonghen, Sanchez, Rose, Winks, Sissoko, Wanyama, Eriksen, Skipp, Son, Alli, Lamela, Moura, Kane, Parrott, Ndombele, Sessegnon, Walker-Peters.

Crystal Palace provisional squad: Guaita, Hennessey, Ward, Cahill, Van Aanholt, Dann, Schlupp, Milivojevic, McArthur, Dann, McCarthy, Camarasa, Meyer, Townsend, Kouyate, Benteke, Ayew, Zaha.