Tottenham could still lose Tanguy Ndombele to Premier League rival

Manchester United could still beat Tottenham to the signing of Tanguy Ndombele.

The Lyon midfielder edged closer to Spurs after the north Londoners agreed a fee with his current employers.

Tottenham have agreed to pay the Ligue 1 outfit an initial £55m, plus a further £9m in add-ons.

However, L'Equipe report that they have not yet agreed personal terms with Ndombele.

That leaves the door open for United, who have also been linked with the France international in recent weeks.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side could therefore hijack the deal, although much will depend on whether they can convince Paul Pogba to stay at Old Trafford.

