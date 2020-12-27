Tanguy NDombele News and Features
Date of birth: December 28, 1996
Instagram: @ndombele_22
Club(s): Amiens, Lyon, Tottenham
Country: France
Signing fee: £63million
Did not take a traditional route to the top as he was playing in the lower leagues in France when Lyon took a chance on him as a 20-year-old, initially signing him from Amiens in 2017. His dynamism and energy made him a key performer for Lyon in both Ligue 1 – also turning him into a France international – and the Champions League and in the summer of 2019 he became Tottenham's record signing.
