Tottenham new boy Tanguy Ndombele reveals the main difference between the Premier League and Ligue 1

Tanguy Ndombele says the Premier League is "more intense" than Ligue 1 following his Tottenham debut on Saturday.

The France international completed a £55m move from Lyon to Spurs this summer.

He marked his maiden competitive appearance for the club with a goal in Tottenham's 3-1 victory over Aston Villa.

And the midfielder noticed a number of differences between English football and the game in his home country.

"The football moves quicker here, there is more intensity," he told Canal+. "In France, often when you win the ball you try to calm play down, but here you try to push forward immediately. I am going to try to adapt as quickly as possible.

"This is a nice squad, the young ones as well as the older ones. The squad seems quite harmonious, it is a squad that has gotten close over several years. I am just trying to integrate and do what is needed on the pitch."

Tottenham travel to the Etihad Stadium to take on Manchester City on Saturday.

