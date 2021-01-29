Tariq Lamptey and Danny Welbeck still sidelined for Brighton

Brighton remain without Tariq Lamptey and Danny Welbeck for Sunday evening’s Premier League clash with Tottenham.

Full-back Lamptey is expected to stay sidelined for a further two to three weeks due to a hamstring issue, while forward Welbeck is yet to overcome a knee problem.

Midfielder Adam Lallana (groin) and striker Aaron Connolly (hamstring) are pushing for action after returning from their respective fitness issues as unused substitutes in the midweek draw with Fulham but Alireza Jahanbakhsh (hamstring) is not expected to be involved.

Tottenham look set to be without Harry Kane after he suffered an ankle issue which Jose Mourinho expects to rule him out for “a few weeks”.

Mourinho also says Dele Alli, linked with a move to Paris St Germain, is out with a tendon injury.

Sergio Reguilon (muscle) and Giovani Lo Celso (hamstring) will again miss out.

Brighton provisional squad: Sanchez, Walton, Veltman, Dunk, White, Webster, Burn, March, Propper, Bissouma, Alzate, Moder, Lallana, Sanders, Jenks, Khadra, Gross, Mac Allister, Trossard, Maupay, Tau, Zeqiri, Connolly.

Tottenham provisional squad: Lloris, Hart, Gazzaniga, Tanganga, Rodon, Doherty, Aurier, Alderweireld, Dier, Sanchez, Davies, Winks, Hojbjerg, Sissoko, Fernandes, Ndombele, Moura, Vinicius, Lamela, Bergwijn, Son, Bale.