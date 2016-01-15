Tarkowski faces Brentford rap after refusing to face Burnley

Brentford defender James Tarkowski will face disciplinary action after refusing to play in Friday's Championship clash with Burnley amid strong reported interest from the Turf Moor club.

Tarkowski's future has been the subject of growing speculation, with Sean Dyche's Burnley heavily linked to the 23-year-old's signature.

In a statement on the club's official website, Brentford confirmed that the former Oldham centre-back was picked for the Griffin Park clash by boss Dean Smith, but declined to feature.

"James Tarkowski will be the subject of internal disciplinary action after telling head coach Dean Smith that he did not wish to play against Burnley in tonight’s Championship match," the statement read.

"Following discussions with Smith, Tarkowski declared himself unavailable for the fixture despite being selected in the starting line-up. As a result of these actions, he will be disciplined by the club.

"Any resulting sanction will remain confidential and the club will make no further comment on potential punishment."

Brentford's statement added they have received transfer bids for Tarkowski this month - with Burnley widely reported to have tabled an offer - but their valuation for the player has yet to be matched.

"Tarkowski has been the subject of transfer bids during the current January transfer window but none have matched the club's valuation of the player," they said.

"In fact, all recent bids have been substantially lower than one that was rejected last year."