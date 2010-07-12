Tasci open to Arsenal or Spurs switch

The 23-year-old defender has made more than a century of league appearances for Stuttgart since progressing from the Bundesliga side's youth ranks.

And the starlet has won 12 caps for his country, making a brief outing at the World Cup in Germany's third-place play-off victory against Uruguay, becoming the final outfield player in the squad to get a kick having been left on the bench for the remainder of the tournament.

Serie A giants Juventus are reportedly tracking the 6ft 1in stopper, who has scored six league goals since making his debut in 2006.

However, the Old Lady could now be rivalled for the defender's signature by both Arsene Wenger and Harry Redknapp, who are both believed to be mulling a move for Tasci.

Emirates Stadium supremo Wenger has already added to his defence this summer by bringing in Laurent Koscielny from Lorient, but is expected to sign at least one more stopper with William Gallas and Philippe Senderos having left the club and Sol Campbell and Mikael Silvestre expected to follow suit.

While Redknapp, preparing to lead Spurs into the Champions League for the first time, is hoping to bring more high-calibre players into White Hart Lane to ensure Tottenham are able to compete in Europe's premier club competition as well as maintaining a challenge for a top-four spot domestically.

“The situation is that Serdar is aware of the interest from the Premier League, and he is eager to play in England at some point during his career," Uli Ferber told Sport.co.uk.

"However he will not make a decision on his future until after the World Cup as that is more important at the moment. But, he is a fan of the Premier League and the football played in England.

"Serdar respects both [Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur] as two of the biggest clubs in the Premier League and in Europe. He would love to play for such a well-supported club. Also he is a fan of Arsene Wenger, the work he has done, and has great respect for him.”

