Taylor faces two months out as Newcastle injuries mount

Newcastle United's injury problems continue to mount following the news that Steven Taylor faces eight weeks on the sidelines.

Defender Taylor has undergone a hamstring operation which the club confirmed on Tuesday will keep him out for "a couple of months".

Newcastle are already without Curtis Good, Paul Dummett, Emmanuel Riviere and Sylvain Marveaux, while Cheick Tiote has only recently returned to training.

And head coach Steve McClaren has revealed three other first-team players are struggling for fitness ahead of the League Cup clash with Sheffield Wednesday.

"Massadio [Haidara] and Jack Colback have knocks. Papiss Cisse has had a problem with his back since West Ham," McClaren said.

With Newcastle's only win of the campaign so far coming in the League Cup against Northampton Town, McClaren is desperate for a morale-boosting result on Wednesday as the pressure mounts on his position.

"Sheffield Wednesday are a good team I know well from last season", said the former Derby County boss. "They've got good players who can hurt us.

"We've got the experience, patience and calm to deal with the current situation. We need to build belief and confidence.

"Tomorrow is a massive game. We've got to go out there and perform, and set ourselves up for Saturday [against Chelsea]."