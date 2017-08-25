Team Floyd or Team Conor? Man City stars give their views on Mayweather-McGregor

It feels like almost everyone in the world has expressed an opinion on this weekend's much-hyped fight between Floyd Mayweather Jr and Conor McGregor, so who can blame Manchester City for getting involved.

On the eve of Mayweather and McGregor's bout at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, City shared a video on Twitter featuring the views of five players on the fight.

Fabian Delph, Raheem Sterling and Yaya Toure are all backing Mayweather, who is a strong favourite to maintain his undefeated record with a 50th victory from as many contests.

However, both Ilkay Gundogan and John Stones will be pulling for UFC star McGregor as the Irishman bids to produce an upset in his maiden professional boxing bout.

After so many predictions in the build-up to the fight, the time for talking will finally stop on Saturday.