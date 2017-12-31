TEAM NEWS: Stones returns to City bench, Sterling & Aguero rested

John Stones has been named in Manchester City's matchday squad for the first time in more than a month after recovering from a hamstring injury in time for Sunday's Premier League clash with Crystal Palace.

The England international last featured for City in the 2-0 win at Leicester City on November 18 and had been expected to be out until January.

But he returns to the squad for City's final game of 2017, providing a timely boost for coach Pep Guardiola, with Vincent Kompany picking up a knock against Newcastle United on Wednesday.

Although Stones has missed a total of 11 matches across all competitions, City's form has not suffered, and Shakhtar Donetsk are the only team to have beaten them in that period.

City's incredible winning streak has only become more impressive in Stones' absence and another triumph at Selhurst Park on Sunday will be their 19th in succession in the Premier League.

Stones is joined on the bench by Raheem Sterling and Sergio Aguero, with City's two leading scorers given a rest.