Team of the Week: Four-goal Cole Palmer leads the line with in form Alexander Isak... find out who else makes the team

Goalkeeper: Emiliano Martínez, Aston Villa

Emiliano Martinez kept a clean against former club Arsenal (Image credit: PA)

Aston Villa’s Argentinian goalkeeper was in inspired form as they clinched a vital three points in the race for the top four at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday. His close range stop from Leandro Trossard’s first half strike was the most impressive of his four saves as he helped register Aston Villa’s eighth clean sheet of the season.

Defender: Rico Lewis, Manchester City

Rico Lewis helped Manchester City to victory (Image credit: Getty Images)

Manchester City’s march towards a fourth consecutive title continued this weekend after a 5-1 demolition of Luton Town on Saturday. Rico Lewis was instrumental in his side’s victory, completing a remarkable 96 out of the 98 passes he attempted. The youngster was also impressive defensively, winning 75% of his duels. City’s title aspirations were given a huge boost on Sunday with Arsenal and Liverpool both losing and they are now 2/5 to win the Premier League.

Defender: Joško Gvardiol, Manchester City

Joško Gvardiol helped Manchester City go top of the Premier League (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lewis is joined in defence by his Manchester City team-mate Joško Gvardiol. The Croatian was integral to his side’s victory on Saturday with two clearances and five recoveries. He was equally impressive in attacking sense, creating Jeremy Doku’s late goal before capping off a fine all-round display with a brilliant strike from the edge of the box.

Defender: Fabian Schar, Newcastle

Fabian Schar helped Newcastle to a win over Tottenham (Image credit: Getty Images)

Schar was a rock at the heart of the Magpies defence on Saturday as Eddie Howe’s men thrashed Tottenham 4-0. The Swiss centre-back made six clearances and four interceptions during the 90 minutes before rounding off the scoring with a powerful header late on.

Defender: Lucas Digne, Aston Villa

Lucas Digne helped Aston Villa keep up their push for a top four place with their win over Arsenal (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Frenchman impressed again on Sunday with his usual energetic display down the left flank against Arsenal. He made five clearances and two interceptions, while also providing the assist for Leon Bailey’s opening goal. After their vital win on Sunday opened up a three-point lead over Tottenham, Villa are now 1/2 to finish in the top four.

Midfielder: Adam Wharton, Crystal Palace

Adam Wharton was part of the Palace side that won at Anfield (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Eagles’ January signing was at the heart of their shock victory over title-chasing Liverpool at Anfield. He was impressive in both aspects of the game, winning 80% of his duels while also completing 88% of his passes. Palace fans will be hoping his strong recent form can continue as they aim to finish the season on a high.

Midfielder: Bruno Fernandes, Manchester United

Bruno Fernandes scored both goals for Manchester United against Bourenmouth (Image credit: Getty Images)

Manchester United’s talisman was a shining light during his side’s labouring performance on Saturday as they drew 2-2 with Bournemouth. His cushioned volley drew his side level before slotting home a penalty to earn Erik ten Hag’s men a point at the Vitality Stadium.

Midfielder: Cole Palmer, Chelsea

Cole Palmer scored four goals in Chelsea's thrashing of Everton (Image credit: Getty Images)

Palmer’s stunning season continued on Monday night after he registered his second hat-trick in three games. His sensational four-goal performance against Everton, including a perfect first half hat-trick, took him level with Erling Haaland in the race for the Golden Boot. He is now 7/2 to finish the season as the league’s top scorer.

Forward: Anthony Gordon, Newcastle

Anthony Gordon scored in Newcastle's win over Spurs (Image credit: Getty Images)

Gordon was a constant threat throughout his side’s thrashing of Spurs, creating eight chances during the 90 minutes and providing two assists for his team-mates. He also registered his 10th goal of the Premier League season with an expertly taken finish in the first half as he continues to make his case for selection in the England Euro 2024 squad.

Forward: Ollie Watkins, Aston Villa

Ollie Watkins scored the second goal for Villa in the win over Arsenal (Image credit: Getty Images)

Watkins’ stellar season showed no signs of slowing at the Emirates Stadium as he helped his side earn a vital three points in the race for Champions League football. His brilliant chipped finish late on sparked jubilant scenes in the away end as Unai Emery returned to his former club Arsenal to halt their title charge.

Forward: Alexander Isak, Newcastle

Alexander Isak was on the scoresheet in Newcastle's 4-0 win over Spurs (Image credit: Getty)

Isak is the third Newcastle player to make the matchday 33 team of the week after he continued his fine recent form with a brace on Saturday. His stunning solo effort opened the scoring before he calmly slotted home his side’s third of the afternoon as he he took his Premier League tally to 17 for the season.

The team is based on the following metrics:

xG: Expected goals. A metric used to measure the quality of a shot based on variables such as shot angle, distance, type of assist and type of shot

G: Goals. The number of actual goals scored

xT: Expected threat. A metric used to measure ball progression, in particular the impact of a player’s dribbles and carries in taking a team into ‘dangerous' areas

xD: Expected defence. Used to measure how much ’threat’ a player prevented with their defensive actions

xA: Expected assists. Used to measure the pass before the shot where the pass is assigned xG value of that shot. Takes into account various factors such as type and length of pass as well as its end-point