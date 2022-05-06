Team of the year – Who has impressed in the Women’s Super League this season?

The Women’s Super League season draws to a close on Sunday with the title still up for grabs as Chelsea and Arsenal battle it out to become champions.

Here the PA news agency takes a look at some of this season’s stand-out players.

Mary Earps (Manchester United)

1️⃣0️⃣ clean sheets in the league so far 💪@1maryearps has been on 🔝 form this season 🧤#BarclaysFAWSL@ManUtdWomenpic.twitter.com/todEfuJso1— Barclays FA Women's Super League (@BarclaysFAWSL) May 3, 2022 See more

Earps has had a stellar season between the sticks for United. The side have been pushing for a Champions League spot and Earps has helped their goal difference by keeping 10 clean sheets so far.

Alex Greenwood (Manchester City)

Originally a full-back, Greenwood has slotted in at centre-back this season for City. With captain Steph Houghton out injured for the majority of the campaign, Greenwood has stepped up to the plate at the heart of the defence and has been an ever-reliable presence for Gareth Taylor’s side.

Millie Bright (Chelsea)

Millie Bright (right) has been an important part of Chelsea’s campaign (Adam Davy/PA)

Bright has flourished in the Chelsea backline and is a key cog in Emma Hayes’ machine as the Blues push for another WSL title. The England defender has started in every Chelsea game so far this season, putting in assured and calm performances at the back.

Katie McCabe (Arsenal)

One of the most versatile players in the WSL, McCabe has played in nearly every outfield position on the pitch this season. Able to operate at full-back, down the wing or up front, the Republic of Ireland captain works well in Arsenal’s build-up play and has provided plenty of assists this season.

Ashleigh Neville (Tottenham)

Introducing your @BarclaysFAWSL Player of the Month! 🤩— Tottenham Hotspur Women (@SpursWomen) March 3, 2022 See more

Neville has been an important player in the Spurs defence and has made contributions at either end of the pitch this season. The full-back is known for her tough tackling but has also featured further up the field, scoring two league goals.

Lauren Hemp (Manchester City)

Despite a tricky start to the season for City, Hemp has been an incredibly consistent performer for her team. Working down the wing, she has become a key part of City’s attack both as a goal scorer and provider. Her efforts have seen her notch nine goals and six assists so far this term.

Ella Toone (Manchester United)

Still only 22, Toone is one of the most exciting young prospects in the league. The midfielder has built on impressive season last year with United and has continued to progress this campaign as one of the leading assist providers, as well as scoring six goals so far. This season also saw her become the first female player to reach 100 club appearances for United.

Beth Mead (Arsenal)

Beth Mead has contributed both assists and goals for Arsenal this season (Steve Paston/PA)

The England international has been a crucial source of creativity for the Gunners on the wing. Mead leads the way in terms of assists so far but has also got herself on the scoresheet multiple times this season, including a fantastic goal from distance in the 7-0 win against Aston Villa earlier this month.

Bunny Shaw (Manchester City)

After signing last summer, Khadija ‘Bunny’ Shaw has enjoyed a fine debut season for City. She scored on her first WSL appearance for the club in their 4-0 win over Everton in September, and put four past Brighton last month. The 25-year-old Jamaica international will be eager to provide more of the same next season.

Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal)

The all-time WSL record goalscorer has had another solid season for Arsenal as they have gone head-to-head with defending champions Chelsea in the title race. The arrival of Sweden striker Stina Blackstenius in January saw Miedema drop into a number 10 role for some games, meaning that she turned provider as well as continuing to challenge for the WSL Golden Boot with her clinical finishing.

Sam Kerr (Chelsea)

Sam Kerr leads the way for this year’s WSL Golden Boot award (Steven Paston/PA)

Kerr has had another hugely impressive season for Chelsea and is leading the race for this year’s Golden Boot. The prolific Australia forward has been invaluable as the Blues push for a third consecutive WSL title, including scoring a last-minute winner against Aston Villa in March to help leave Chelsea with a one-point lead over Arsenal heading into the final round.