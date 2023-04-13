Ted Lasso star Brett Goldstein says random strangers regularly make the same odd request when they meet him in public
Roy Kent from Ted Lasso is known as a no-nonsense, gruff character – and so fans want exactly that persona from actor Brett Goldstein in public
Ted Lasso actor and writer, Brett Goldstein, says that his life has changed since the hit Apple TV+ show – because people ask for one request in public.
Goldstein was cast as the grumpy Roy Kent in the show, captain of the fictional AFC Richmond side before retiring and joining the coaching staff. Kent is a character who takes no prisoners but has earned a place in viewers' hearts for his softer side.
Still, it's not coaching advice that fans come to Goldstein with on the street. Lasso viewers instead ask the actor if he can tell them to f**k off.
“What’s weird is I get more people asking me to tell their auntie to f**k off,” Goldstein tells FFT. “I had that in a supermarket the other day: 'Can you call my auntie and tell her to f**k off?'
“I was like, 'I’m going to need more info on your auntie. I don’t know what she’s done; I don’t know if she deserves this. I’m going to need a whole bio on this woman before I complete this task.'”
It's good to know that he won't just tell any old auntie where to go.
Mark White has been a staff writer on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, writing pieces for both online and the magazine. An encyclopedia of football shirts and boots knowledge – both past and present – Mark has also been to the FA Cup and League Cup finals for FFT and has written pieces for the mag ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career. He once saw Tyrone Mings at a petrol station in Bournemouth but felt far too short to ask for a photo.
