Teenager Pantic joins Chelsea and is loaned to Vitesse

Chelsea have signed Partizan Belgrade teenager Danilo Pantic and loaned the midfielder to Vitesse for the season.

The 18-year-old, who can play in a central role or wide on the left, caught the eye of the Premier League champions in the UEFA Europa League last term.

Pantic, who played his part in Serbia's run to the semi-finals of the European Under-19 Championship last year, becomes the latest in a long line of Chelsea youngsters to be sent out on loan to Eredivisie side Vitesse.

He told Chelsea's official website: "I am very happy to sign for Chelsea, the champions of the English Premier League, and I hope I can show my value at Vitesse in the coming season.

"I am honoured at the faith both clubs have shown in me."