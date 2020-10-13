Tembo's build-up press conference ahead of MTN8 opener

Watch as Kaitano Tembo speaks to the media ahead of defending champions SuperSport United's MTN8 opening clash against Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila.

Matsatsantsa will begin their 2020-21 Premier Soccer League (PSL) campaign by defending their top-eight title when they travel to Thohoyandou Stadium on Saturday to face off against TTM.

WATCH: Kaitano Tembo's full press conference