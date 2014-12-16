Tena: We expect to face Real Madrid's best

Cruz Azul booked a showdown with the European champions after the Mexican outfit saw off AFC Asian Champions League winners Western Sydney Wanderers 3-1 after extra time in farcical conditions on a waterlogged pitch in Rabat on Saturday.

James Rodriguez and Sami Khedira have been ruled out of the clash in Marrakech, with Real coach Carlo Ancelotti confirming the pair are not fit enough.

Cruz Azul boss Tena is still expecting to come up against a strong Real side at the Grand Stade de Marrakech.

"I think [Real] Madrid is going to play with the best men, the same way they usually play, I think Madrid doesn't care about how the other team plays, they are going to play the same way they usually play football," Tena told reporters.

"They know this is an important tournament, an official tournament and they will play with the best men they have, that's what we expect.

"And obviously we feel the joy, the illusion to get to play against the best team in the world and to be able to do a good game and leave a good impression about Cruz Azul to the world."

It could be an incredible homecoming for Real striker Javier Hernandez, who started his professional career with the Mexican club.

And Cruz Azul's Mariano Pavone, who scored against the Wanderers, thinks a Chicarito appearance would be great for the entire country.

"I don't know if he will be in the line up or not, but obviously I hope he can play at least a few minutes," the 32-year-old said.

"Because, for him and for us, that came here not only representing Cruz Azul but also Mexican football, it would be very nice to face him on the pitch. Having said that, we don't wish him luck."