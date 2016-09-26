Ter Stegen eyes new Barcelona deal

Marc-Andre ter Stegen's agent has hinted the Barcelona goalkeeper would like to sign a new contract having established himself as first choice at Camp Nou.

Ter Stegen signed for Barca from Borussia Monchengladbach in 2014 but spent his first two years in Catalonia splitting time between the sticks with Claudio Bravo.

But, following Bravo's switch to Manchester City, the Germany international is now considered the undisputed number one and is eyeing an extended spell at the Spanish champions having spurned interest from elsewhere in the recent transfer window.

His agent Gerd vom Bruch told Diari Ara: "He wanted to play more and there was interest in him from some big clubs.

"Barca said that there was no way they would let him go, though, and we accepted that.

"Now Marc's in the position which he himself had set as his target, starting in the league and in Europe. He can see himself renewing his contract with Barca."

Ter Stegen's current deal expires in 2019 but he is now expected to follow in the footsteps of Sergio Busquets and Neymar and sign fresh terms.

In the more immediate future, Ter Stegen is a likely starter as Barca visit his former club Monchengladbach in the Champions League on Wednesday.