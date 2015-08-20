Ter Stegen to fight for Barca place

Marc-Andre ter Stegen is ready to battle with Claudio Bravo to be Barcelona's first-choice goalkeeper this season.

German Ter Stegen and Bravo split duties in Barca's unsuccessful Supercopa de Espana tie against Athletic Bilbao, with the former given the nod in a 4-0 first leg defeat last week and the latter reinstated to the starting XI in a 1-1 draw on Monday.

Ter Stegen, who was limited to UEFA Champions League and Copa del Rey action last season with Bravo preferred in La Liga, is unsure if he will be selected for Sunday's league opener at Bilbao but the 23-year-old is up for the challenge.

"I don't know if I will be playing our league games that's for the coach to decide," said Ter Stegen.

"But I will give everything I've got in training to convince him – starting with this Sunday’s game."

Ter Stegen made 21 appearances in all competitions last term as Barca won the treble.