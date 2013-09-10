Terim 'chasing a miracle' with Turkey

After struggling through the opening games of their group, Terim was brought in for his third stint at national coach to try and salvage the Turks' qualifying hopes.

Turkey are currently fourth in UEFA's Group D, three points behind second-placed Romania in the race for a berth in the play-offs.

Terim's first match in charge was a comfortable 5-0 demolition of Andorra on Friday and they will need a similar performance on the road against Romania to keep their hopes of Brazil alive.

"Achieving the impossible has always been my target but what we are chasing is a miracle now and I am aware that performing this miracle depends not just on time but also several other factors," Terim told FIFA.com.

"My aim is to ensure that our fans can watch entertaining performances from very talented players who can achieve anything if they really believe and work hard for their goals.

"For that reason, if we prepare well, work hard and reflect those efforts on the field, I am fully confident that we can achieve our miracle.

"I will certainly put all my efforts towards this and pray for it to happen."

Terim, who has already had two successful stints as Turkey coach, is relishing being back at the helm and hopes to help the nation return to being ranked among the best in the world.

"Turkey have already shown what they are capable of with their past achievements and established their position in world football," the 60-year-old said.

"With all my heart, I believe that we have significant potential. However, raw potential won't deliver the results you need.

"What we need is to properly handle our talent and to combine smooth physical and psychological performance with world-class technique and tactical knowledge.

"Unfortunately, Turkey's recent results have fallen below expectations. Certainly, we are in a position that we don't desire.

"But instead of making changes in the current team, I think we need to modify the base of the system and our youth development setup.

"It will be vital to implement the right project with the help of experts in these areas.

"However, our main priority is the Romania game and we are fully concentrated on that."