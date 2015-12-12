Terim: We will not have fear from anyone at Euro 2016

Fatih Terim promised Turkey will play without fear at Euro 2016 after being drawn against Spain, Croatia and Czech Republic.

Group D is arguably the toughest section in the tournament but Terim is bullish about his side's chances of progressing into the last 16.

"We will not have fear from anyone and try to enjoy our football on the pitch," he told UEFA.

"There’s no need to talk about Spain. The team is full of stars."

Terim is looking forward to a crunch meeting with Czech Republic in Lens on June 21, Turkey's final group match.

"Czech Republic coach Pavel Vrba had told me 'see you in Paris' when we last met," said Terim, who is in his third spell in charge of Turkey.

"We met and we will meet again. He reminded me this just a few minutes ago. Everybody knows about the Czechs.

"Croatia are our opponents in our 2018 World Cup qualifying campaign too and the first test will be there.

"I am fully confident of my players. I believe we can do very interesting work there. We can introduce new starlets."