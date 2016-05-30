Terry certain of Mourinho success at Manchester United

Chelsea defender John Terry is certain Jose Mourinho will be a success at Manchester United.

Mourinho was sacked by Chelsea halfway through the 2015-16 campaign following a dreadful start to the defence of their Premier League title, but was appointed as Louis van Gaal's successor at Old Trafford last week.

Terry worked under Mourinho during his two spells at Stamford Bridge and he has confidence that his former boss will lead United back to the top.

"Mourinho's appointment is fantastic news for Manchester United," Terry told Sky Sports.

"It was unfortunate the way it ended at Chelsea this year but I wish him well because he's also a great man. He'll be great for Manchester United, I'm sure.

"I'm sure that United's fans and players will be delighted with that because, as I've said many times before, he's the best manager I've worked under.

"I'm sure he'll settle in well with the likes of Ryan Giggs - hopefully he will stay and support him as well."

Mourinho will return to Stamford Bridge with United next term after his dismissal last December and Terry believes the Portuguese manager will get a warm welcome.

"It will feel very different, but I've come up against Jose for various teams before so it will be interesting to play against him," Terry added.

"He'll get a great reception when he comes back to Stamford Bridge, for sure."