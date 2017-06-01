Terry: I had to have daily injections for a year under Mourinho

John Terry has revealed he had daily injections for a whole year after Jose Mourinho asked him to play for Chelsea with a broken foot and toe.

The 36-year-old is nearing the end of his time at Stamford Bridge, with Terry formally leaving the club at the end of his contract on June 30.

The experienced defender has already played his last game for Chelsea and opened up about the sacrifices he made during his career with the Premier League champions.

"I remember in Jose Mourinho's years he was desperate for me to play or train when I had a broken toe and a broken bone in my foot," Terry told the club's official website.

"I had to have two injections in my toe every day for a whole year, one before training and sometimes the doctor would have to come out and re-inject me because it wore off in training if it was a longer session than an hour.

"It was just a given for me. I played through the pain barrier numerous times. In the 2015 Premier League-winning season when I played every minute of every game, you just find a way.

"I would do it again tomorrow because it sounds crazy but you would give your life for the football club when they have given you so much over the years."