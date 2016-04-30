Tete can't confirm Bayern interest

Ajax defender Kenny Tete is unsure if reports of interest from Bayern Munich have any truth behind them, but insists his only focus is winning the Eredivisie.

Tete has made two appearances for Netherlands and has been linked with a switch to the Bundesliga champions.

The 20-year-old does not know if talk of alleged interest from Bayern is accurate, but is adamant his only priority is making a successful comeback from a lengthy ankle injury and reclaiming the Eredivisie title with Ajax.

"I saw those rumours come up, but I don't know if the interest is serious," Tete told De Telegraaf.

"I have not spoken with my agent because I'm just working on my recovery and I am concentrated on winning the championship.

"You have to play a lot more games to be well prepared for changing clubs, but if you're ready for it you have to do it. But I'm only focused on Ajax."

Tete evidenced his commitment to Ajax by revealing he is in discussions about renewing his deal with the Dutch side.

"We are having conversations about extending my contract at Ajax – that runs until the summer of 2018," he said.

"I'm a young player and Ajax and the Eredivisie give me a great stage to improve. That is what I want."