Tevez never considered leaving Juventus

Conte led Juve to three consecutive Serie A titles before he brought an abrupt halt to his three-year stay when he tendered his resignation earlier this month.

The exit of the former Juve captain led to suggestions that Tevez may look to follow him out of the club after just one year in Turin, but the Argentine striker is settled.

"We players still have to prove we are playing in a team that won many Scudetti, that we weren't just counting on the strength and hard work of the coach," Tevez said at a press conference on Wednesday.

"We need to be stronger and prove we belong at Juve. I never considered leaving. Conte is a champion as a coach just as he was during his playing career."

Juventus decided to replace Conte with former Milan coach Massimiliano Allegri, while Roberto Mancini - who worked with Tevez at Manchester City - was also thought to be in the frame.

Tevez and Mancini famously fell out when the former reportedly refused to come on as a substitute for City in a Champions League fixture with Bayern Munich in September 2011.

Reports in the Italian media suggested that Tevez had warned Juventus director Beppe Marotta not to hire Mancini, a claim that the 30-year-old refutes.

"I've never spoken to Marotta about this," he added.

"The club is based on respect and I doubt the thoughts of a player could change anything. Those who write these stories should have more respect.

"I didn't know Allegri as a coach, but I think we are working well now. We know the Juventini loved Conte, but we have to focus on training to prepare for Serie A and the Champions League."