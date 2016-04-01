Tevez: Playing with Messi can be very difficult

Argentina international Carlos Tevez has admitted it can be hard to play with Lionel Messi because the Barcelona star is often on another level than his team-mates.

Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Messi will once again look to leave his stamp on El Clasico this weekend, with Barca 10 points clear of Real Madrid in La Liga.

And, having represented Argentina alongside Messi numerous times, Tevez says the star forward's match-winning talents can often leave his colleagues struggling to stand out.

"In general, it is easy to play with Messi," Tevez told reporters.

"But sometimes it can be very difficult, because we are all playing football, whereas he is playing an entirely different sport.

"Everything just comes so natural to him."

Tevez was left out of the Argentina squad for their recent World Cup qualifiers against Chile and Bolivia, but the Boca Juniors star remains hopeful of making it to the upcoming Copa America.

"I think that I have a 50 per cent chance of making the Argentina squad for the Copa," he added.

"I have to be better than just good if I want to make the squad because of all the fantastic champions Argentina have.

"I have to give 100 per cent if I want to wear the Argentina jersey again."