'The coach chose not to call me up. I can't tell you why, I'm NOT allowed. I'm sorry. If he wants to say it, he can. I've always given my all.' Kylian Mbappe breaks silence on call-up snub amid dwindling Real Madrid form

Kylian Mbappe has detailed why he was left out of the France squad for the recent international breaks in October and November.

Mbappe - ranked at no.3 in FourFourTwo's list of the best strikers in the world right now - has been heavily criticised in the Spanish media since his move to Real Madrid, having missed two penalties in recent weeks. Despite all the noise, the 25-year-old still has 11 goals to his name already this season.

But it is his endeavours at international level that continue to make headlines, with his relationship with France manager Didier Deschamps again being questioned, having been snubbed by the Les Bleus head coach. So what is really going on between the pair?

Kylian Mbappe adds further fuel to Didier Deschamps fall out rumours

Kylian Mbappe has refuted allegations he is not committed to the national team (Image credit: Getty Images)

After being left out of France's squad for the Nations League fixtures in October and November, Mbappe told Canal+ that due to injury he asked not to be selected. But having pushed to be included, Deschamps is then said to have detailed why Mbappe could not play, although the explanation for that is yet to be discovered or revealed.

“I wanted to play for France in November. That was the coach's decision not to call me up,” Mbappe told Clique TV. “I can't tell you why. I'm sorry. If he wants to say it, he can. But I'm NOT allowed”.

Didier Deschamps is not shy from controversy (Image credit: Getty Images)

“In September, I asked the coach not to go," began the former PSG forward. "I had just arrived in Madrid. I had a very short vacation. The coach insisted that I go.

"After October, I got injured, I wasn't on the list, I was talking to them and the coach told me it was better not to call me up. He's the boss, I go after him. I wanted to go, but I can't say why they didn't call me."

“The French team has always been the highest rank in football, it’s the national team. I’ve always said there’s nothing more important. My love for the French team hasn’t changed,” Mbappe added.

“I’ve always given my all. You serve your country and that’s it... I always held the French national team to the highest level. I did everything possible to represent it as best as possible.”

In FourFourTwo's view, it does seem odd that Mbappe missed out for France unless there is a rift beginning to open up between himself and Deschamps?

France are likely to be one of the favourites for the 2026 World Cup in the US, so it is a relationship that will have to be buttoned up and fixed fairly quickly.