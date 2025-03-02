The Donald Trump World Cup? Why the United States president is set to overshadow the 2026 tournament

Donald Trump will be the United States president that oversees World Cup 2026 when it arrives in America, Mexico and Canada. After Russia and Qatar, many had hoped that the 2026 World Cup would be politics-free. Good luck with that.

Only time will tell how the chaos of a Trump administration will tally with the organisation of football’s biggest showpiece. If the tournament kicks off without the president having threatened to ban Iran from playing, it’ll be a start.

Trump’s ego does make it important to him that the 2026 World Cup is a success, similar to how it was important to Vladimir Putin in 2018. Just 24 hours after that final, Putin proudly presented Trump with a World Cup football during a meeting in Helsinki.

Donald Trump to oversee 2026 World Cup

USA president Donald Trump (Image credit: JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP via Getty Images)

Trump has also described Gianni Infantino as “a great friend” and “winner”; the FIFA president has reportedly spent years trying to secure a White House meeting with Joe Biden, but visited Trump there in 2019, with Infantino then popping up at Trump's inauguration in January.

They also met again at 2024’s Miami Grand Prix; FIFA has a base nearby, as does Trump at Mar-a-Lago.

Infantino has been getting pally with Trump in recent years

The USA, Canada and Mexico secured joint-hosting rights for the World Cup amid Trump’s first presidency.

He had submitted three supporting letters to Infantino and said with typical modesty in late 2024, “I was very responsible in getting it – it’s going to be a fantastic thing”, after Infantino not only invited him to record a video message for the Club World Cup draw but also allowed his grandson, Theo, to pick the first ball (Palmeiras, as it turned out, after the eight-year-old said his favourite team was ‘Paris’).

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

During a peerless sequence of kowtowing, Infantino explained how Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, had given him the idea for the competition’s new trophy when they had a drink one night in Miami.

The return of the World Cup to North America in 2026 presents another great opportunity.

The World Cup trophy will head to America next summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

The draw for the group stage is expected to take place at the end of this year, right around the time of another League Cup draw.

Maybe Sky could ask Don if he fancies another go, following his Rumbelows Cup draw appearance in 1991, perhaps in the Oval Office? Just picture it – “Jobi McAnuff will draw the home teams, and Donald Trump will draw the away teams.”