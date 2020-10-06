Trending

The evolution of Bafana Bafana kit

Bafana Bafana

Following the unveiling of the new Bafana Bafana kit on Monday evening, FourFourTwoSA goes down memory lane to look at jerseys worn from the early 1990s to the present day.

The South African national team announced French sportswear manufacturer Lecoq Sportif as their new sponsor in April after ending their five-year sponsorship with global brand Nike.

Molefi Ntseki recently named his 25-man squad for their upcoming international friendlies against Namibia and Zambia at the Royal Bafokeng Stadium in Rustenburg.

The South African national team will be donning their new Lecoq Sportif sponsored kit take on Namibia in their first friendly match on 8 October before facing Zambia three days later on 11 October 2020.

Take a look all the Bafana Bafana kits down the years:

Image 1 of 17

Bafana Bafana 1996

Image 2 of 17

Bafana Bafana 1998

Image 3 of 17

Bafana Bafana 2004

Image 4 of 17

Bafana Bafana 1999

Image 5 of 17

Bafana Bafana

Image 6 of 17

Bafana Bafana 2012

Image 7 of 17

Bafana Bafana 2011

Image 8 of 17

Bafana Bafana 2002

Image 9 of 17

Bafana Bafana 2006

Image 10 of 17

Bafana Bafana 2020

Image 11 of 17

Bafana Bafana 2010

Image 12 of 17

Bafana Bafana 2013

Image 13 of 17

Bafana Bafana 2015

Image 14 of 17

Bafana Bafana 2016

Image 15 of 17

Bafana Bafana 2018

Image 16 of 17

Bafana Bafana 2019

Image 17 of 17

Bafana Bafana 2009

