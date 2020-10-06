The evolution of Bafana Bafana kit

Following the unveiling of the new Bafana Bafana kit on Monday evening, FourFourTwoSA goes down memory lane to look at jerseys worn from the early 1990s to the present day.

The South African national team announced French sportswear manufacturer Lecoq Sportif as their new sponsor in April after ending their five-year sponsorship with global brand Nike.

Molefi Ntseki recently named his 25-man squad for their upcoming international friendlies against Namibia and Zambia at the Royal Bafokeng Stadium in Rustenburg.

The South African national team will be donning their new Lecoq Sportif sponsored kit take on Namibia in their first friendly match on 8 October before facing Zambia three days later on 11 October 2020.

Take a look all the Bafana Bafana kits down the years: