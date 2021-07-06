The key battles to look out for in England’s Euro 2020 semi against Denmark

England face Denmark at Wembley in their historic Euro 2020 semi-final.

The Three Lions have never progressed further at a European Championship and, here, the PA news agency looks at the key battles which could define the game.

Andreas Christensen v Harry Kane

England’s Harry Kane has three goals in his last two games (Marco Iacobucci/PA)

Chelsea defender Christensen has already spoken about knowing how to stop Kane and will ask the striker’s Tottenham team-mate Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg for extra tips.

“We know his qualities, and everyone has an idea of what we can do to stop him,” Christensen told a press conference. “Pierre-Emile also knows him and it may be that he can share some things.”

But Kane is going through the gears after a slow start to the tournament and his two goals against Ukraine show he is gaining momentum.

Harry Maguire v Kasper Dolberg

Maguire has put any injury worries behind him with assured performances, having been a doubt before the tournament with an ankle problem.

He has helped England maintain their 100 per cent clean sheet record but Dolberg represents one of the biggest threats to that.

The Nice forward had three goals in three appearances – and is yet to play a full 90 minutes – including two against Wales while he netted the decisive second in Denmark’s 2-1 quarter-final win over the Czech Republic.

Luke Shaw v Jens Stryger Larsen

What a night! All 👀 on the semis! pic.twitter.com/cJNCUPynVV— Luke Shaw (@LukeShaw23) July 3, 2021 See more

The Manchester United left-back has come of age this tournament, seven years after making his England debut.

He has three assists – including two in Saturday’s 4-0 win over Ukraine – and has quickly become key to Gareth Southgate’s plans, despite not starting the opening 1-0 win over Croatia.

Udinese defender Stryger Larsen will be tasked with stopping him but Shaw, and England, will have to be aware defensively with Stryger Larsen dangerous from set-pieces. He set up Thomas Delaney in the win over the Czech Republic.