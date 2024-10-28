The next Manchester United manager has already turned down another job to take Old Trafford role: report

Erik ten Hag left Manchester United on Monday citing questions over who will replace him in the long term

Erik ten Hag
Erik ten Hag was sacked by Manchester United on Monday (Image credit: Getty Images)

Graham Potter for Manchester United? Gareth Southgate? Thomas Frank, even?

Xavi Hernandez, perhaps, following a photo of his son wearing a shirt? Those are just some of the early names being thrown into the hat for the vacant Manchester United job after Erik ten Hag was sacked by the club on Monday.

The Red Devils have endured a disastrous campaign so far under the Dutchman's tutelage, winning just four of their 14 games in charge in total. But with one already tasked with leading the ship, could United have their answer right before them?

Ruud van Nistelrooy predicted a Manchester United change… now could he be up to the job at Old Trafford?

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 01: Manchester United coach Ruud Van Nistelrooy during the Premier League match between Manchester United FC and Liverpool FC at Old Trafford on September 01, 2024 in Manchester, England. (Photo by James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images)

Manchester United legend Ruud Van Nistelrooy has been tasked with leading the team on an interim basis (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ruud van Nistelrooy was ready for the Premier League. He said it himself. The former PSV boss turned down a chance to take over at Turf Moor this summer, knowing what might be round the corner at Old Trafford.

Anyone could have guessed as of late that Ten Hag's time at Manchester United was coming to an end, but for Van Nistelrooy, this now feels like his perfect audition for something he previously was ready and waiting for all along.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - AUGUST 16: Joshua Zirkzee of Manchester United reacts to Ruud van Nistelrooy at the end of the Premier League match between Manchester United FC and Fulham FC at Old Trafford on August 16, 2024 in Manchester, United Kingdom. (Photo by Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images)

Ruud van Nistelrooy will have to try and get the best out of the likes of Joshua Zirkzee (Image credit: Getty Images)

“I have had offers from various clubs, also in my own country, but I would love to work in England or in Spain," said the former Real Madrid striker.

“I want to coach in a league where I have played, because in those countries I speak the language fluently. In my opinion, I have gained plenty of experience. I have gone through the ranks.”

“It matters to me that it is a well-organised club," he continued, speaking after his exit from PSV Eindhoven. "I still want to work with young players, but ideally with a mixture of experienced professionals.

"I want to help them improve and bring a winning mentality. The latter is the most important thing. With my style of football.”

In FourFourTwo's opinion, we think Van Nistelrooy is likely going to be handed responsibility until the end of the season, with an upturn in performances and perhaps a cup run ideal targets for the Red Devils.

Manchester United host Leicester City in midweek, but return to Premier League action against Chelsea at Old Trafford on Sunday.

