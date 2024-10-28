Manchester United have held talks with Xavi, with Spaniard teasing Red Devils links in new photo: report

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag speaks with Barcelona boss Xavi ahead of the two sides meeting in the UEFA Europa League

Manchester United have parted ways with Erik ten Hag, with links continuing to suggest former Barcelona boss Xavi could be lined up as his replacement.

Ten Hag, who won the Carabao Cup and the FA Cup during his time at the Theatre of Dreams, but having won just four of his 14 games in charge this season, a decision was made by the club on Monday.

The 51-year-old has faced increasing pressure ever since the Red Devils finished 8th in the Premier League last season, but the FA Cup victory over Manchester City earned him a new contract. But now the former Ajax boss is gone - has a huge clue already emerged regarding his successor?

Xavi's son has been spotted wearing a Manchester United shirt, increasing talk of a move to the Premier League

Xavi and his son, who happened to be wearing a Manchester United shirt (Image credit: instagram.com/@nuriacunillera81)

As seen on Nuria Cunillera's Instagram page, the wife of former Barcelona boss Xavi, their son, Dan, could be seen sporting a Manchester United shirt.

The former Spain international has been linked with a move to Old Trafford in recent days, as per MailSport, with there a chance he could now succeed Ten Hag.

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag was sacked on Monday (Image credit: Getty Images)

It has also already been stated that Manchester United's club officials held talks with Xavi in Barcelona recently, suggesting plans could now be explored given Ten Hag's departurt.

Ruud van Nistelrooy is set to take temporary charge of the club, with Rene Hake confirmed to be continuing in his role as assistant manager. The Red Devils face Leicester City on Wednesday.

“Nothing is closed," said Xavi when asked what will come next after his departure at the Nou Camp. "I’m a professional, let’s see what happens in the future,” he said. “Of course I’m open [to a new job], but I think 100 per cent I need to rest a little bit.

“It’s so difficult to coach Barcelona. It’s been tough last week, but I have my conscience very clear. I’m proud and happy. When we got here we knew it was a difficult time for the club and I think we can be proud of the work we have done.”

VIDEO Jim Ratcliffe's Manchester United Takeover EXPLAINED

In FourFourTwo's view, it seems likely that Van Nistelrooy will be given a fair crack at the role, given he snubbed Burnley's advances to come back to Manchester United this summer.

Manchester United return to Premier League action on Sunday, as they take on Enzo Maresca's side in-form outfit, bidding to bounce back from their defeat against the Hammers.