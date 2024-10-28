Manchester United SACK manager Erik ten Hag with club legend lined up to step in as interim

Manchester United have parted ways with first-team manager Erik ten Hag.

The Red Devils lost in dramatic circumstances to West Ham United on Sunday, with Jarrod Bowen slamming home a 92nd-minute penalty to ensure a 2-1 victory for the Hammers.

Manchester United have lost four times in the Premier League already this season and are yet to yield a win in the Europa League.

Manchester United sack Erik ten Hag, after a poor start to the season

Erik ten Hag was appointed in April 2022 (Image credit: Getty Images)

A club statement from ManUtd.com today read: "Erik ten Hag has left his role as Manchester United men’s first-team manager. Erik was appointed in April 2022 and led the club to two domestic trophies, winning the Carabao Cup in 2023 and the FA Cup in 2024.

"We are grateful to Erik for everything he has done during his time with us and wish him well for the future. Ruud van Nistelrooy will take charge of the team as interim head coach, supported by the current coaching team, whilst a permanent head coach is recruited."

Ruud van Nistelrooy will take temporary charge at Old Trafford (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ten Hag has faced wholesale criticism over his position all season, with new minority owners INEOS choosing to reward the 51-year-old with a new contract after the FA Cup success.

Manchester United sounded out potential replacements including Graham Potter, Gareth Southgate, Thomas Tuchel and Thomas Frank, but chose to stick with the former Ajax boss.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It remains to be seen who takes over at Old Trafford, with van Nistelrooy's first task the Carabao Cup clash against Leicester City in midweek.

Then comes games against Chelsea in the Premier League, PAOK's visit in the Europa League and another clash against the Foxes in the English top-flight.

Why Matthijs De Ligt Is A Game Changer For Ten Hag's Man United

In FourFourTwo's view, it is hard to see who replaces Ten Hag, given INEOS' number one candidate, Tuchel, is now set to take over as England boss in January.

Manchester United return to Premier League action on Sunday, as they take on Enzo Maresca's side in-form outfit, bidding to bounce back from their defeat against the Hammers.